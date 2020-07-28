Rembrandt, Miro fetch millions at Sotheby’s virtual auction

LONDON (AP) — A self-portrait by Rembrandt has sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby’s virtual auction. The house said Tuesday’s price was a new auction record for a self-portrait by the Dutch master. Sotheby’s said after the sale that the top end of the art market is “in rude health.” Its new live-streamed auction format introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic brought in a total of $192.7 million Tuesday. The top-selling item among about 70 artworks was Joan Miró’s “Peinture (Femme au chapeau rouge)” (Woman in a Red Hat) from 1927, which fetched 22.3 million pounds ($28.9 million).