Schools preparing for substitute teacher shortage

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- Schools across the Chippewa Valley are just over a month away from the start of the school year, and many teachers are itching to get back into classrooms with their students, but what about the substitutes? For some of them, the potential exposure to COVID-19 isn't worth it, and school districts are scrambling to find replacements.

"I am very worried that schools will open, people will get sick, and we'll be closed again," said Colette Couillard, a substitute teacher for EduStaff. "So I should probably look for another job."

Subs across the nation are second guessing a return to classrooms for in-person learning due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, creating issues for school districts in search of teachers to fill in, especially if full-time teachers are forced to quarantine for an extended period.

"Will we have enough subs? That's a question that every school district in the state of Wisconsin is asking themselves," said Michelle Golden from the Chippewa Valley Area Unified School District. "And at this point we are all saying we don't have enough subs."

The nationwide teacher shortage has been ongoing for years, and COVID-19 is only making it worse. A major reason is due to a high number of subs being part of a more vulnerable population to the virus.

"Quite a number of our substitutes are over the age of 60, which puts them at a higher risk situation with exposure to our kids," said Golden. "So I know a lot of them have started taking themselves off the sub list."

While subs weigh the pros and cons of returning to school for their own health and for the safety of others, many of them say they will return on one condition: mandatory masks for everyone.

"If the masks are in place, I would probably try," said Couillard.

"I would not sub for the classes where they're not wearing the masks," said Jo Close, a sub for Eau Claire and Altoona schools. "If they wear them, fine. If they don't, I'm not there."

Some local school districts are considering a mask mandate. Eau Claire for example will discuss this during their Aug. 3 school board meeting.

To prevent the shortage, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is providing a program for paraprofessionals with a decreased workload to earn a three-year substitute teaching license. Both Eau Claire and Altoona school districts contract their subs through the substitute staffing service EduStaff, who is encouraging all interested in substitute teaching to apply.