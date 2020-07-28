Racist? French cafe pulls “African,” “Chinese” ice creams

PARIS (AP) — The “African” ice cream dessert was topped by a chocolate-covered meringue ball decorated with thick red lips. The “Chinese” lemon sorbet had a yellow merengue head, with thinly drawn eyes. A café on France’s Cote d’Azur is pulling both desserts from its menu, responding to accusations of racism. A July 20 tweet calling for a boycott of Le Poussin Bleu in Saint-Raphaël for its “racist” ice cream got tens of thousands of likes and RTs. In a response on Facebook titled “the African and the Chinese struck down by social networks,” the café owners said they were expunging the ice creams from their menu “after this storm of violence and insults.”