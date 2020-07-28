Peugeot maker PSA makes profit despite pandemic sales slide

PARIS (AP) — The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars says it made a profit in the first six months of the year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep drop in sales. PSA Group, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said Tuesday its first-half profits fell to 595 million euros ($696 million) from 1.83 billion euros a year earlier. Sales dropped 35%, to 25.1 billion euros. Sales rebounded in July as showrooms reopened from the pandemic lockdown. The company said, however, that the future of the industry is highly uncertain and depends on developments regarding the pandemic, which is showing signs of worsening again in some countries.