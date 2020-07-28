Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the shark that killed a woman in a rare attack off the state’s coast was a great white, the shark that served as the inspiration for the movie Jaws. Officials say the shark bite killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City. The shark fatally bit Holowach off Bailey Island on Monday while she was swimming. Scientists were able to later identify the shark as a great white using a tooth fragment. Great whites aren’t common in Maine, which is the northern tip of their range, but recent summers have brought reports of sightings of the giant fish.