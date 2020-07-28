Packers’ Funchess says he’s opting out of 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of playing this season in a move he says is one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever made. Funchess’ choice leaves Green Bay without its only major offseason addition to their receiving group. Davante Adams was the only Packer to catch as many as 50 passes or accumulate as many as 500 yards receiving last season. The 26-year-old Funchess cited family concerns and noted that some of his closest relatives “have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand.”