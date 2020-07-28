Officials warn against planting unknown seeds sent in mail

(WQOW)- Officials are warning if you received an unknown package of seeds in the mail, do not plant them or throw them away. If they are in a sealed package, do not open them.

Both Wisconsintes and residents of several other states have reported receiving packages of seeds in the mail that appear to be coming from China. Thats according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.



Officials said they are still investigating the origin of the seeds and do not know what kinds of seeds are in the packages. They said not to plant them because they could possibly contain invasive plant species, or plants that could be harmful to native plants or livestock.

"What we're really concerned about and what we're trying to help the USDA with in this situation is to collect as much information as we can about these packages, so that USDA can investigate and figure out what these seeds are, where they might have come from and make sure that they don't contain any of those invasive plant species," said Grace Atherton, DATCP communications specialist.

Officials said if you get a package of seeds in the mail, report them to DATCP here.

