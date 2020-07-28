Officer who shot protester with tear gas suspended 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A police officer in western Michigan has been suspended two days without pay after a man protesting police brutality was struck with a tear gas canister. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne told reporters Tuesday that an internal review determined Phillip Reinink used unreasonable force on May 30. The victim was shot with a long-range tear gas canister at close range during a confrontation with officers. Payne said Reinink had meant to use a different canister. The incident was captured on cellphone video. Reinink already has served his suspension. He did not face criminal charges.