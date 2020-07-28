Mexican businesses struggling in pandemic with little help

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican business owners are trying to cling to life in an economic recession profoundly deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re getting almost no assistance from the government. Business owners say they’re extending credit to clients while laying off workers, cutting their hours or reducing their salaries. The National Small Business Alliance said Tuesday that more than 150,000 mostly small businesses have been forced to close amid the pandemic. Last week, the government’s statistical agency said that 92% of businesses of all sizes reported they received no government support in April and May due to the pandemic.