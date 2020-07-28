Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been convicted of corruption related to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund. The 1MDB scandal brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago and the verdict was seen as a test of the rule of law under a new government that includes Najib’s party. Najib was stone-faced as he became the first Malaysian leader convicted. He has vowed to appeal the verdict that could bring many years in prison. Najib’s Malay party is the biggest bloc in an alliance that took power from the reformist government that ousted Najib’s in 2018. Analysts say the conviction will bolster the prosecution’s case in Najib’s other trials.