Maduro’s hold on Venezuela tightens as coronavirus surges

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — More than a year after a young U.S.-backed politician rose up to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the socialist leader holds a yet stronger grip on power. And he’s getting a boost from the novel coronavirus. The Venezuelan opposition hoped that 2020 could bring new momentum after several failed pushes to overthrow Maduro. But analysts say the pandemic has helped suck away the opposition’s already flagging support. Fear of contagion has helped keep potential protesters off the streets and the virus-driven end of a slight economic upturn has kept Venezuelans focused on daily survival, not politics.