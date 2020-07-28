Germany arrests woman accused of joining IS in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a woman accused of traveling to Syria with her four young children to join the Islamic State group, as well as her brother-in-law, who is accused of helping her. The federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the two are dual citizens of Germany and Lebanon. The woman is accused of offenses including membership in IS and gross violation of her parental duties. Her brother-in-law is accused of supporting IS and violating German export laws. Prosecutors say the woman traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Germany to join IS.