Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles is poised to become the WNBA’s career rebounding leader this week when she passes former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson. Fowles is six rebounds behind Brunson’s mark of 3,356 and has a chance to break it Tuesday night against Seattle. The Storm remains No. 1 in the WNBA AP power poll this week although they are no longer a unanimous choice.