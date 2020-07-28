AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number to 15. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results have not been publicly released. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Marlins’ virus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, but he doesn’t believe games needs to stop now. Fauci made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before the news of the Marlins’ latest test results. Nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive earlier, prompting the postponement of four MLB games.