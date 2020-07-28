Eau Claire City Council approves $175M improvement plan, Hy-Vee resolution and more

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council approved a multi-million dollar improvement plan Tuesday.



The roughly $175 million Capital Improvement Plan includes a wide variety of items, mostly related to maintaining existing infrastructure, but also includes plans for the city's first electric buses in 2025, and continues efforts to increase affordable housing. It also contains plans to implement body cameras for Eau Claire police officers, and replace police dash cameras between 2021 and 2022.

Plans to expand the L.E. Phillips Senior Center were also approved.

The expansion will include a ground-level, 4-thousand square foot fitness facility, alongside additional parking and a lower-level remodel, located on the west side of Babcock Street between W. Madison street and Platt Street.

Hy-Vee is also one step closer to building on the location of the former Kmart after Monday's meeting. The resolution, passed Tuesday, authorizes the city manager to enter into a development agreement with Hy-Vee.

The city council also approved its 'Safe Routes to Parks' plan, which is designed to improve walking and biking access to city parks, and increase park usage. The plan will be used as a guide as future improvements are made to parks and the streets surrounding them.