Drive-thru absentee voting available again at Eau Claire City Hall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The August Partisan Primary is in two weeks, and on Tuesday, drive-thru voting returned at Eau Claire City Hall.

The city of Eau Claire did drive-thru voting for the first time in April, and officials say the process has not changed much since then.

"We've made some minor revisions like poll workers wearing masks or some simple process changes, but as far as voters themselves are concerned, the process remains almost exactly the same," said Carrie Riepl, Eau Claire city clerk.

To do drive-thru absentee voting, pull into the Eau Claire City Hall parking lot from Dewey Street.

You'll show a poll worker a photo I.D. and give them your name and address. They'll run inside to verify your voter I.D. with another worker on the WisVote registration system.

The poll worker will return with your ballot. After you fill it out, you drop it off at another tent on your way out.

"Very good. Very easy. They're very conscious of COVID-19. And so we're very safe going through," said Marie Vogler, an Eau Claire voter.

A worker also sanitizes the clipboards, glue sticks, and pens after each voter.

Riepl says a typical August election has around 6,000 voters, and for this August Primary, they've already mailed out 7,000 absentee ballots. And she expects that number to grow even more.

"We've had to adjust to the changes, but we're just trying to make sure that our voters and our poll workers are safe," said Riepl.

As a reminder, you don't need a car to use this service. As long as you're a registered voter who lives within the city of Eau Claire, you can walk, bike, or scooter on through.

Drive-thru voting is available again Wednesday through Friday, and again on August 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall on 203 S. Farwell Street.