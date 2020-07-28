Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The differences in Washington over the next coronavirus aid package are vast. Democrats propose $3 trillion in relief. Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer. And millions of Americans’ jobless benefits, school reopenings and eviction protections are at stake. The White House negotiators are returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. It’s apparent that Democrats have the leverage. Republicans are so divided over the prospect of big government spending they are leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a severely weakened hand as a $600 federal unemployment assistance and eviction protections expire Friday.