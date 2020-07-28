Danish prince recovering after France brain surgery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who underwent emergency surgery in southern France for a blood clot in his brain, won’t suffer any long-term effects, the royal palace says. The 51-year-old prince, who was on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital on Friday and was immediately operated on. Palace spokeswoman Lene Balleby says he is expected to remain hospitalized for a while. Joachim is sixth in the line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.