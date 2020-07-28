Cosmetology students, hairstylists describe a race divide

NEW YORK (AP) — After repeatedly being denied service by high-end salons because her hair was seen as too difficult to style, Kanessa Alexander took an unusual step. She opened a shop of her own in a predominantly white Boston neighborhood with four Black stylists serving all hair textures. Alexander and more than a dozen other people of color in the industry trace such discrimination in mostly white salons to the sidelining of formal education on tightly curled, coiled or kinky hair. Horror stories are also common among Black consumers, from refusal of service to botched treatments by stylists.