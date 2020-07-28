Column: The revolving door at No. 1 in the world ranking

Jon Rahm is No. 1 in the world. Trying to determine the best player in golf might be more complicated than the ranking. This is the third straight year that at least three players have been No. 1. It’s different from the peak era of Tiger Woods. He was No. 1 for 281 weeks in a row from the summer of 2005 to the fall of 2010. In the last 281 weeks, No. 1 has changed hands 27 times. Rahm is rightfully proud of getting to No. 1. He says the goal now is to stay there as long as possible.