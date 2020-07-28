Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection or how long it would last. There have been reports of people testing positive after they were believed to have recovered. But experts say it’s more likely that people were suffering from the original illness or tests detected remnants of the initial infection. Settling the question is important. If reinfections can occur, that would dim hopes for a long-lasting vaccine.