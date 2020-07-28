 Skip to Content

Blugolds react to WIAC decision

UWEC Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher answered questions Tuesday about the WIAC's decision to cancel conference competition and championships for most of its fall sports seasons.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's been an emotional 24 hours for Blugolds athletics.

After learning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled or postponed fall sports competitions and championships on Monday, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire teams have been meeting to process the disappointing news.

Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said Tuesday he plans to spend most of the evening holding Zoom calls with each sport to answer the questions his student-athletes will have.

"Today is just one of those days it's just not fun," he said.

Nick Tabbert

