Blugolds react to WIAC decision

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's been an emotional 24 hours for Blugolds athletics.

After learning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled or postponed fall sports competitions and championships on Monday, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire teams have been meeting to process the disappointing news.

Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said Tuesday he plans to spend most of the evening holding Zoom calls with each sport to answer the questions his student-athletes will have.

"Today is just one of those days it's just not fun," he said.

I received this FAQ document from @UWECblugolds. It's designed to help student-athletes, coaches and administrators sort through the questions surfacing from the cancellation of the fall sports seasons. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/vZ3e1qej18 — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) July 28, 2020

Yesterday I heard COVID-19 testing, and its cost, was a key factor in the @wiacsports deciding not to have sports this fall. @DanSchumacherAD expands on that here. @UWECblugolds @WQOW pic.twitter.com/RQ3rWCm09T — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) July 28, 2020

Monday’s news was disappointing for sure, @CoachBeschorner says, but not too surprising. Says there are a lot of unknowns about potential practices, games. @UWECFootball @WQOW pic.twitter.com/cDZ6gkqvBi — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) July 28, 2020