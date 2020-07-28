Blugolds react to WIAC decision

Blugolds react to WIAC decisionNew
Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's been an emotional 24 hours for Blugolds athletics.
After learning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled or postponed fall sports competitions and championships on Monday, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire teams have been meeting to process the disappointing news.
Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said Tuesday he plans to spend most of the evening holding Zoom calls with each sport to answer the questions his student-athletes will have.
"Today is just one of those days it's just not fun," he said.