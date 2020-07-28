Biden vows to fight racial inequalities with economic agenda

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising that his economic agenda will combat long-standing racial inequalities in U.S. society as he seeks to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden said Tuesday that Trump is exacerbating social discord across the country, including by sending federal authorities into major cities under the pretense of addressing crime. Biden also contends that Trump has little interest in addressing the racism that Biden said has been laid bare of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden said from a community center gymnasium in Wilmington, Delaware: “He’s shown that he can’t beat the pandemic and keep you safe.”