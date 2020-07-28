Belarus opposition figure fears he won’t be able to go home

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian opposition figure who fled to Russia after being denied a ballot spot in next month’s presidential election says he may not be able to return home if authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko wins another term. Valery Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the United States and the founder of a thriving high-tech development park, was seen as a top challenger to Lukashenko in the Aug. 9 vote. He fled to Russia last week. He told The Associated Press Tuesday he had received tips his arrest was imminent and that there were plans to take his children away.