Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season has descended deeper into crisis, while states like Mississippi and South Carolina are looking for ways to add hospital beds. Yet even as COVID-19 cases have spiked, governors in some of the hardest-hit areas have resisted calls to require masks. The virus has been spreading north of the Sun Belt in recent days, creating alarm among public health officials who fear states are not doing enough. The surge in the Midwest has been fueled largely by a rise in cases among young adults, who have been hitting bars, restaurants and health clubs again.