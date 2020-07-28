‘Appalled’ Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.” The Saturday night concert was billed as a charity drive-in show called “Safe & Sound” where Goldman Sachs’ CEO and the Southampton town supervisor also performed. Social media video showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker questioned how the town could have issued a permit for an event that posed a public health threat.