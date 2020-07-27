Vietnam reports 11 new virus cases in possible 2nd wave

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is facing a possible second wave of the coronavirus with 11 new infections reported Monday, after more than three months without any domestically transmitted cases. The Ministry of Health says the new cases are all patients and health workers at Da Nang Hospital in Da Nang city, a popular beach resort. A 57- year-old man in the city was confirmed on Saturday to be infected by the coronavirus, in the country’s first local case since April. The hospital has been isolated and authorities are tracing the contacts of those infected for testing and compulsory quarantines. The ministry says the virus is a new strain that has not previously been found in Vietnam.