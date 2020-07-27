 Skip to Content

Vegas police to pay record $2.2M to end custody death case

6:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have finalized paying a record $2.2 million to the family of a man who died after being chased, punched, hit with stun gun jolts and put in a neck restraint by a police officer outside a Las Vegas casino in 2017. The department issued a statement Monday saying officials hoped settling the excessive force and negligence lawsuit would bring closure for the children of 40-year-old Tashii Farmer Brown. An attorney representing the family didn’t immediately respond to messages. When the settlement was outlined July 17, officials acknowledged it was the largest in department history.  

Associated Press

