UN refugee agency to install housing units in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says it is setting up 48 temporary pre-fab housing units for refugees and asylum seekers in Mexico. Thousands of asylum seekers have had to stay in Mexico while they await hearings on U.S. asylum claims. The U.N. says it is also donating some of the steel-frame, plastic-roofed structures to be used near clinics or hospitals to house patients or medical services. Migrants have been caught between the twin dilemmas of the coronavirus pandemic and bad weather due to former hurricane Hanna. Some of the structures will be sent to border cities like Reynosa and Matamoros that were lashed by rain from Hanna.