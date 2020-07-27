Trump lawyers renew legal assault on tax records subpoena

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers have again challenged a criminal subpoena for tax records, calling it a harassment of the president. The claim came Monday as lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit to challenge the subpoena on grounds they believe conform with how the U.S. Supreme Court said the subpoena can be contested. The high court ruled earlier this month that a Manhattan prosecutor could subpoena tax records from Trump’s accountant over his objections. But the court said he could challenge the subpoena as improper just as anyone else can. Trump’s lawyers had argued that the president could not be criminally investigated while he was in office. The refreshed lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court.