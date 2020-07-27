Steel will start training camp sometime in September

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The North American Hockey League announced Monday the 2020-21 regular season will start on October 9.

An exact schedule is expected to be released by September 1, the league said.

For the Chippewa Steel, the delayed start to the season means training camp will also start late. Head coach Carter Foguth said the team is looking at a date sometime in early or mid-September.

"I think our biggest thing over the next few weeks is just trying to plan and make sure we have our billets ready to go and we've got our gym all ready to go," Foguth said. "Kind of getting organized on our end kind of before we set a date to let players know when to be in town."

Foguth said the team is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic to see how it will impact the start of camp. It already knows players from outside of the United States may have a hard time traveling to Chippewa Falls.

"We still have a couple of players that are from Canada and Europe," he said. "We're still waiting to see if a handful of guys will be able to join us for training camp."

As part of Monday's announcement, the NAHL said it will move its showcase event to December 16-19 in Blaine, Minnesota. The 2021 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament will now take place on February 8-9, 2021, in Massachusetts, and the 2021 NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship will now be held May 21-25, 2021, at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.

The opening event of the NAPHL season from September 17-20 will take place as scheduled, the NAHL said.