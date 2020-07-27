Spain: Court hears testimony on whether Assange was spied on

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court is hearing testimony Monday in an investigation into whether a Spanish company was hired to spy on Julian Assange during the seven years the WikiLeaks founder spent in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. The court is investigating whether Undercover Global S.L. security agency invaded the privacy of Assange and his visitors at the embassy by secretly recording their meetings. Court papers say the intelligence that Morales’ company collected is suspected of being delivered to third parties. Assange, whose lawyers filed the complaint at the Spanish court, is in a British prison after being removed from the embassy last year.