S. Korean, Hungarian FMs discuss cooperation amid pandemic

3:53 am National news from the Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Hungary have met to discuss maintaining bilateral cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha thanked Hungary on Monday for its decision to lift entry restrictions for South Koreans and also for its plans to erect a monument in Budapest in memory of South Korean tourists who died in a boat sinking last year. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who also plans to meet local business leaders during his visit, expressed hope for increased South Korean business investment to Hungary

Associated Press

