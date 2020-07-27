S. Korean, Hungarian FMs discuss cooperation amid pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Hungary have met to discuss maintaining bilateral cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha thanked Hungary on Monday for its decision to lift entry restrictions for South Koreans and also for its plans to erect a monument in Budapest in memory of South Korean tourists who died in a boat sinking last year. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who also plans to meet local business leaders during his visit, expressed hope for increased South Korean business investment to Hungary