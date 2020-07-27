Protesters sue Trump administration over Portland tactics

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters have sued the Trump administration to rein in what they describe as an out-of-control response by federal agents to demonstrations in Portland. The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters as well as the anti-racist organization Don’t Shoot Portland and Wall of Moms, a group of mothers who have sought to place themselves between protesters and police. The complaint argues that while federal law allows federal officials to protect federal property, the heavily militarized agents who have responded in Portland have gone far beyond simply protecting property. Federal authorities say the agents have been responding to criminal attacks.