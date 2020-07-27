Person hospitalized after being pulled from Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A person is in the hospital after being pulled from the Chippewa River Monday evening.

Eau Claire police and fire crews responded to the 100 block of West Madison Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a drowning victim in the Chippewa River. That's according to a statement from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Brian Toonen said the person was unresponsive upon arrival, and crews provided advanced life support. He said the patient had been removed from the river by a bystander before crews arrived, and additional fire units were requested to help remove the patient from the river bank.

The patient was then transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire. The person's condition is currently unknown.