Octavia Spencer: Cast more actors with disabilities

BOSTON (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer says Hollywood needs to do better casting people with disabilities. The star of “The Help” and “Hidden Figures” is part of a new video campaign timed with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act this month. Spencer says casting able-bodied actors in roles for characters with disabilities is offensive and unjust. She says the industry needs to recognize that “nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation.” The campaign was launched by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a Boston-based organization that advocates for people with disabilities.