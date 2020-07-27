New data shows more Wisconsin households failing to meet basic living costs

(WQOW)- New data is out regarding the financial stability of Wisconsin residents, including here in the Chippewa Valley.

Under the new ALICE report released by United Way. data from 2018 shows that more households in Wisconsin fall under the ALICE threshold for the basic cost of living. ALICE, which stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed, represents the households with income above the federal poverty level, but below the basic cost of living.

"It's the population that we want to serve, that we want to know better," said Karen Hebert, interim executive director at United Way for the Greater Chippewa Valley. "The ALICE data gives us a look at that population that other data doesn't."

In 2018, the average ALICE household survival budget sat at $21,624, and $68,472 per year for families of four. The report describes that two years ago in Wisconsin, 66% of households were above the threshold, while 23% fell below it, and 11% were impoverished. Since 2007, that number of ALICE households increased 6%, but the number of homes in poverty dipped slightly.

In the Chippewa Valley, the results are mixed. Eau Claire County's households in poverty and under the ALICE threshold have decreased in recent years. In Chippewa County, the poverty rate has remained flat, but ALICE households have increased since 2016.

"The main takeaways are an invitation for all of us to understand the ALICE population better, and the more understanding and awareness we have, the better we can do at designing programs that can really help," said Hebert.

There are many factors that influence the data, including increasing cost of household essentials such as food and health care. But the biggest influence on future data is COVID-19.

"We do know intuitively, this data again is from 2018, so it didn't even anticipate a global pandemic, but we know that almost always a vulnerable population before COVID is made more vulnerable by the pandemic's pressures," said Hebert.

United Way said they are working on solutions to create financial equity based on the data, and hopes the numbers will spark the community to do the same. Officials said raising all households to the ALICE threshold can boost Wisconsin's GDP by over $52 billion per year, while also providing affordable housing, quality health and child care, and eliminating food insecurity.

To view the full report, tap/click here.