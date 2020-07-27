Malaysian ex-PM Najib arrives in court for graft verdict

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has arrived at a Malaysian court for a verdict in his first corruption trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. The outcome is widely seen as a test of the rule of law five months after a new government took power. Najib’s Malay party is a key player in the new ruling alliance, less than two years after a shocking election defeat that was driven to public anger over the 1MDB scandal. Najib says he is ready to continue fighting no matter the outcome. He faces 42 charges in five separate trials and may be sentenced to years in prison if convicted in the first trial alone.