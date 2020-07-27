Malaysia says 26 Rohingya feared drowned found on islet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have found 26 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, hiding on a northern islet after they were initially feared drowned after jumping off a fishing boat. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency launched a search after a Rohingya migrant found Saturday on the islet off Langkawi told investigators that at least 24 others were missing. The agency says rescuers found 26 other Rohingya hiding on the islet on Sunday. It says the Rohingya are believed to have been transported by local fishermen from a main vessel further out at sea and let off near Langkawi so they could sneak in undetected.