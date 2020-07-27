Jackson County authorities searching for missing person

Town of Brockway (WQOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a missing person.

In a press release sent to News 18, family members reported Howard Korslin, 75, had left his home on foot on July 26, around 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Korslin is white, 5'08", 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said the surrounding woods and roads were searched. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office also used a K9 bloodhound, but had no luck locating Korslin.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Howard Korslin, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (715) 284-9009.