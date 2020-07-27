 Skip to Content

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across volatile Lebanese border

11:55 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have exchanged fire with Hezbollah militants along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier. Monday afternoon’s bout of fighting lasted over an hour. It’s the heaviest fighting between the two sides in nearly a year. An Israeli army spokesperson says the military has blocked an attempt by armed militants to cross the frontier. Hezbollah denies its fighters were involved. Israel has been on high alert for a possible Hezbollah attack, after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week. Monday’s fighting occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, and which is claimed by Lebanon.

