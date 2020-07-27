Hilary Mantel, Anne Tyler among Booker Prize contenders

LONDON (AP) — Best-selling British novelist Hilary Mantel and American author Anne Tyler are among 13 writers on a U.S.-dominated list of contenders for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Mantel was named among competitors for the 50,00-pound ($63,000) literary prize Tuesday for the “The Mirror and the Light,” the third installment in her trilogy about Tudor power broker Thomas Cromwell. She won the Booker for both its predecessors, “Wolf Hall” and “Bring up the Bodies.” American contenders include Tyler for “Redhead by the Side of the Road,” Diane Cook for “The New Wildernes,s” and Avni Doshi for “Burnt Sugar.” A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 15, and the Booker winner will be revealed in November.