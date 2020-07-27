Guatemala teacher pedals classroom to students in pandemic

SANTA CRUZ DEL QUICHE, Guatemala (AP) — When the novel coronavirus closed Guatemala’s schools in mid-March, teacher Gerardo Ixcoy invested his savings in a secondhand tricycle that he and his brother converted into a mobile classroom. Each day the 27-year-old sets out pedaling among the cornfields of Santa Cruz del Quiché to give individual instruction to his sixth-grade students. Ixcoy quickly realized there were challenges to remote learning in this farming community in Guatemala’s western highlands. So he installed the protective plastic sheets and a whiteboard on the tricycle and rigged a small solar panel to the roof to power audio recordings he uses in some lessons.