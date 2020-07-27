Eau Claire City Council to consider 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The City of Eau Claire is considering just shy of $175 million in improvements over the next five years, as a part of its 2021 to 2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

City Finance Director Jay Winzenz said the city will continue to work towards its carbon neutrality goals, with its first electric buses and chargers planned for 2025. He said the plan also continues efforts to add more affordable housing to the city.

The plan includes changes recommended by the city manager to implement body cameras for Eau Claire police officers, and replace police interview room cameras and dash-mounted cameras between 2021 and 2022. That's a year sooner than originally planned. Winzenz said most of the money allotted in the plan would go to maintaining existing infrastructure.

"Our infrastructure is aging, and in order to keep it in good repair, we need to spend money every single year doing so," Winzenz said. "Our public buildings, our streets, our bike trails, our parks, all of those things continue to age."

Winzenz said there are several large, expensive projects not included in the plan that fall just beyond the five year timeline, including the replacement of the Gibson parking ramp downtown, and constructing a new central fire station.



If the plan is approved at Tuesday's city council meeting, the city's portion of the $40.9 million in improvements for next year will be added into its 2021 budget, which the city council will vote on this fall.