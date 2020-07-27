Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia says its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official says the government still doesn’t know when the outbreak will peak. The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country’s confirmed total to 100,303. The actual number is thought to be considerably higher because of factors including limited testing. An increased number of recent transmissions have been linked to work places such as offices and factories.