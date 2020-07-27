Concern grows in Bosnia over mounting COVID-19 cases

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The rising number of coronavirus cases in Bosnia has prompted the World Health Organization to call on authorities to increase contact tracing and testing, or the Balkan country risks being faced with overfilled and understaffed hospitals. Victor Olsavszky, the head of the WHO office in Bosnia, said Monday that “we see a really sharp increase and concern is that this will lead to an overcrowding of hospitals. Olsavszky added that the worrisome pandemic trajectory in Bosnia was not markedly different than in other Western Balkan countries, singling out North Macedonia and Serbia as having even bigger surges.