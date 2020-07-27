John Lewis’s body arrives in Capitol Rotunda to lie in state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Rep. John Lewis has arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as lawmakers gather to pay tribute to the long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet Lewis’s flag-draped casket, and she will deliver remarks at Rotunda ceremony. A motorcade carrying the body stopped at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House as it wound through Washington on its way to the Capitol, where he is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are scheduled to pay their respects at the Capitol later Monday.