Ag officials warn of unsolicited seed shipments to states

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Agriculture officials in multiple states have issued warnings about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them. In Kentucky, the agriculture department says it was notified that several Kentucky residents received unsolicited seed packets sent by mail that appeared to have originated in China. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Monday the types of seeds are unknown and could be harmful. He stressed that the seeds should not be planted. In North Carolina, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it was contacted by numerous people who received seed shipments they did not order.