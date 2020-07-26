UN says thousands of anti-Pakistan militants in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A UN report says more than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents, most belonging to an outlawed group attacking Pakistani military and civilian targets, are hiding in Afghanistan. The report said the organization has linked up with the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan and some of its members have even joined the group, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan. The IS in Afghanistan has been hit hard by the Afghan Security Forces, as well as U.S. and NATO forces and even on occasion by the Taliban. The group has taken responsibility for one of the most horrific attacks in Pakistan in 2014 when a Pakistani army school was attacked and 140 were killed.