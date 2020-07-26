Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain’s most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots. The northeast region of Catalonia now hosts two of the most worrying virus hotspots in Spain, prompting authorities in Barcelona and an interior agricultural area around Lleida to tighten restrictions that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check. Northeast Catalonia has shut down all nightlife while France is urging travelers to ditch plans to spend their summer vacations in Barcelona and its nearby beaches.